© 2025 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This Is My Thing
We're exploring the ways we find and bring joy into our lives. It’s about the things we do not because it’s a job or a necessity, but simply because we love to do them.

Permanent Jewelry!

KUT 90.5 | By Michael Lee
Published May 6, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT
ALyzzLynx, also known as Lyzz Donelson, poses for a portrait while showcasing her permanent jewelry at a local market in Austin, Texas, on Monday, March 30, 2025, for KUT’s This Is My Thing. William Whitworth/KUT News
KUT News
ALyzzLynx, also known as Lyzz Donelson, poses for a portrait while showcasing her permanent jewelry at a local market in Austin, Texas, on Monday, March 30, 2025, for KUT’s This Is My Thing. William Whitworth/KUT News

On This Is My Thing, we are continuing our mission to talk with people about the things they do just for themselves – not because it’s their job and not because it’s a responsibility, just because they love to do it. The stuff you do because it’s your thing.

On this episode of This Is My Thing, we’re talking with Lyzz Donelson about her unexpected love of permanent jewelry. Before retiring from her job as an Austin firefighter, Lyzz had a list of things she thought she’d do to keep busy, and welding bracelets onto people’s wrists was not on that list. But then she got a permanent bracelet herself, and before she knew it she fell down the rabbit hole, learning to weld and discovering a community she didn’t know existed.

 
On this page, you can listen to the on-air version of Lyzz’s story, but if you check out the This Is My Thing podcast feed, you’ll find a much longer version of this piece (as well as some older pieces you might have missed or might just want to listen to again).

 

We’ve talked to a lot of other people about their things and those stories will be coming in future weeks. We’re working on stories about a sport called Underwater Torpedo League, the ancient board game Go, and something called Cowboy Golf which some guys in Wimberley invented a few years ago. Stay tuned!

And we want to hear from you about the thing you do just because you love it! You’ll find an online form on the main This Is My Thing page where you can tell us about the thing that brings you joy, calms your mind, or feeds your soul in some way.

 

 
Tags
Life & Arts This Is My Thing
Michael Lee
Mike is the production director at KUT, where he’s been working since his days as an English major at the University of Texas. He produces and hosts This Is My Thing and Arts Eclectic, and also produces Get Involved and the Sonic ID project. When pressed to do so, he’ll write short paragraphs about himself in the third person, but usually prefers not to.
See stories by Michael Lee
Related Content
  • Mendy Ouzillou holds one of the many meteorite pieces he has collected on Wednesday, February. 12, 2025. Mike Lee/KUT News
    Life & Arts
    This Is My Thing: Meteorites!
    On this episode of This Is My Thing, we talk with Mendy Ouzillou about his fascination with meteorites and get a tour of part of his large collection.
  • The February 2025 meeting of Cake Club
    Life & Arts
    This Is My Thing: Cake!
    Michael Lee
    Kim Vidrine loves her group of friends and she loves cakes. So six years or so ago, she created Cake Club as a way to celebrate both.
  • Michael Young uses a credit card to make marks in his piece as he works on his ceramics at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. Mike Lee/KUT News
    Life & Arts
    This Is My Thing: Ceramics!
    Michael Lee
    Michael Young dabbled in ceramic making back in the 1980s, then after a 35-year hiatus, he returned to the hobby. Now his dining room is a ceramics studio and he spends his time trying to create perfect polyhedrons from clay.