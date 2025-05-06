On This Is My Thing, we are continuing our mission to talk with people about the things they do just for themselves – not because it’s their job and not because it’s a responsibility, just because they love to do it. The stuff you do because it’s your thing.

On this episode of This Is My Thing, we’re talking with Lyzz Donelson about her unexpected love of permanent jewelry. Before retiring from her job as an Austin firefighter, Lyzz had a list of things she thought she’d do to keep busy, and welding bracelets onto people’s wrists was not on that list. But then she got a permanent bracelet herself, and before she knew it she fell down the rabbit hole, learning to weld and discovering a community she didn’t know existed.



On this page, you can listen to the on-air version of Lyzz’s story, but if you check out the This Is My Thing podcast feed, you’ll find a much longer version of this piece (as well as some older pieces you might have missed or might just want to listen to again).

We’ve talked to a lot of other people about their things and those stories will be coming in future weeks. We’re working on stories about a sport called Underwater Torpedo League, the ancient board game Go, and something called Cowboy Golf which some guys in Wimberley invented a few years ago. Stay tuned!

And we want to hear from you about the thing you do just because you love it! You’ll find an online form on the main This Is My Thing page where you can tell us about the thing that brings you joy, calms your mind, or feeds your soul in some way.



