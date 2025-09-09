This Is My Thing: Miniatures Gaming!

On This Is My Thing, we are continuing our mission to talk with people about the things they do just for themselves – not because it’s their job and not because it’s a responsibility, just because they love to do it. The stuff you do because it’s your thing.

This week we're talking with James Hughes about his nearly lifelong love of miniatures gaming. If you're not familiar, it's pretty much exactly what it sounds like — a type of gaming played with miniature figurines. James stumbled into this world as a kid while visiting a game shop with his dad, and he's been living in the world of miniatures ever since.

We’ll talk about his love for all the aspects of miniatures — collecting them, painting them, and of course playing games with them. We'll visit his gaming studio (the spare bedroom where he stores and paints his miniatures, and which his wife insists on calling his 'man cave') and we'll learn what the hobby and the community mean to him, and what it's all doing for his heart and his brain.

On this page, you can listen to the on-air version of this story, but if you check out the This Is My Thing podcast feed, you'll find a longer version of this piece (as well as some older pieces you might have missed or might just want to listen to again).

1 of 10 — 08192025TIMTMiniatures2.JPG Michael Lee 2 of 10 — 08192025TIMTMiniatures3.JPG James' then-current work-in-progress August 19, 2025 Michael Lee 3 of 10 — 08192025TIMTMiniatures5.JPG James painting a figure August 19, 2025 Michael Lee 4 of 10 — 08192025TIMTMiniatures4.JPG Michael Lee 5 of 10 — TIMTMiniatures6.jpeg Some of James' miniatures on his gaming table James Hughes 6 of 10 — TIMTMiniatures7.jpeg Some of James' miniatures on his gaming table James Hughes 7 of 10 — TIMTMiniatures10.jpeg Some of James' miniatures on his gaming table James Hughes 8 of 10 — TIMTMiniatures9.jpeg Some of James' miniatures on his gaming table James Hughes 9 of 10 — TIMTMiniatures8.jpeg Some of James' miniatures on his gaming table James Hughes 10 of 10 — TIMTMiniatures11.jpeg James crafted these battle elephants from some basic plastic elephant toys. James Hughes

