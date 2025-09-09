© 2025 KUT Public Media

This Is My Thing
We're exploring the ways we find and bring joy into our lives. It’s about the things we do not because it’s a job or a necessity, but simply because we love to do them. Support for This Is My Thing comes from Fox Service Company. One Call. One Company.

This Is My Thing: Miniatures Gaming!

KUT 90.5
Published September 9, 2025 at 3:00 AM CDT
James Hughes at his miniature-painting table at home August 19, 2025
Michael Lee
James Hughes at his miniature-painting table at home August 19, 2025

On This Is My Thing, we are continuing our mission to talk with people about the things they do just for themselves – not because it’s their job and not because it’s a responsibility, just because they love to do it. The stuff you do because it’s your thing.

This week we're talking with James Hughes about his nearly lifelong love of miniatures gaming. If you're not familiar, it's pretty much exactly what it sounds like — a type of gaming played with miniature figurines. James stumbled into this world as a kid while visiting a game shop with his dad, and he's been living in the world of miniatures ever since.

We’ll talk about his love for all the aspects of miniatures — collecting them, painting them, and of course playing games with them. We'll visit his gaming studio (the spare bedroom where he stores and paints his miniatures, and which his wife insists on calling his 'man cave') and we'll learn what the hobby and the community mean to him, and what it's all doing for his heart and his brain.

On this page, you can listen to the on-air version of this story, but if you check out the This Is My Thing podcast feed, you’ll find a longer version of this piece (as well as some older pieces you might have missed or might just want to listen to again).

Some of James' paints August 19, 2025
1 of 10  — 08192025TIMTMiniatures2.JPG
Michael Lee
James' then-current work-in-progress August 19, 2025
2 of 10  — 08192025TIMTMiniatures3.JPG
James' then-current work-in-progress August 19, 2025
Michael Lee
James painting a figure August 19, 2025
3 of 10  — 08192025TIMTMiniatures5.JPG
James painting a figure August 19, 2025
Michael Lee
Some of James' gaming dice August 19, 2025
4 of 10  — 08192025TIMTMiniatures4.JPG
Michael Lee
Some of James' miniatures on his gaming table
5 of 10  — TIMTMiniatures6.jpeg
Some of James' miniatures on his gaming table
James Hughes
Some of James' miniatures on his gaming table
6 of 10  — TIMTMiniatures7.jpeg
Some of James' miniatures on his gaming table
James Hughes
Some of James' miniatures on his gaming table
7 of 10  — TIMTMiniatures10.jpeg
Some of James' miniatures on his gaming table
James Hughes
Some of James' miniatures on his gaming table
8 of 10  — TIMTMiniatures9.jpeg
Some of James' miniatures on his gaming table
James Hughes
Some of James' miniatures on his gaming table
9 of 10  — TIMTMiniatures8.jpeg
Some of James' miniatures on his gaming table
James Hughes
James crafted these battle elephants from some basic plastic elephant toys.
10 of 10  — TIMTMiniatures11.jpeg
James crafted these battle elephants from some basic plastic elephant toys.
James Hughes

We’ve talked to a lot of other people about their things and those stories will be coming in future weeks. We’re working on stories about sumo wrestling, public art distribution, fountain pen collecting, and more! Stay tuned!

And we want to hear from you about the thing you do just because you love it! You’ll find an online form on the main This Is My Thing page where you can tell us about the thing that brings you joy, calms your mind, or feeds your soul in some way.
