The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, Feb. 15, 2019

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Each Friday, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

"Shanalala" by White Denim

First up, a new song from one of Austin's most acclaimed bands, White Denim. Led by James Petralli, the group is about to drop its second album in less than a year. They're known for their ferocious live shows, and "Shanalala" captures that full-throttle energy.

"Kyoto" by Haelos

Next up is Haelos, a band from London that gets a lot of its inspiration from England's trip-hop scene of the '90s, which included bands like Portishead and Massive Attack. Haelos have updated the sound for the 21st century and I'm happy to report they'll be at SXSW next month. From their forthcoming second album, check out "Kyoto."

"Bad Loves Company" by deM atlaS

Finally, a song from the St. Paul rapper dem Atlas. He lists his influences as ranging from The Pharcyde and Bad Brains to Louis Armstrong and Billie Holliday. On "Bad Loves Company," deM atlaS sings and raps over a slow and smoldering groove.

