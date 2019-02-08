The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, Feb. 8, 2019

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Each Friday, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

"Level" by Black Pistol Fire

Black Pistol Fire are carrying the torch for overachieving rock ‘n’ roll duos. And if you’re gonna be a duo, you’re gonna need a massively talented drummer – which they have in Eric Owen, who in my mind is one of the best drummers we have in Austin. Here’s Black Pistol Fire’s new single, “Level."

"Heart Attack Kid" by Ben Kweller

Since we last heard from Austin’s Ben Kweller a few years ago, he and his family had a near-death experience and lived to tell about it. I imagine that gives one a new perspective on life, and this seems to be true for Ben on his new single, “Heart Attack Kid.”

"Dylan Thomas" by Better Oblivion Community Center

Phoebe Bridgers is an up-and-coming songwriter who recently teamed up with folk/rock veteran Conor Oberst, who you might know from his Bright Eyes days. Together, they're called Better Oblivion Community Center, and this is an up-tempo offering called "Dylan Thomas."