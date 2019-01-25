The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, Jan. 25, 2019

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Each Friday, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

"Not The Time" by SASAMI

First up, music from Sasami Ashworth, who's putting out an album as SASAMI in a couple of months. She started playing keyboards in a bunch of L.A. bands, and she's already shared bills with Blondie and Liz Phair. "Not The Time" immediately grabbed me: It's something that's both direct and ethereal.

"Element" by Deerhunter

Next, new music from indie rock veterans Deerhunter. It's been four years between albums, and the latest was recorded in Marfa. It's called Why Hasn't Everything Already Disappeared?, and it meditates on global warming, politics and the dark side of nostalgia. But in true Deerhunter fashion, it's playful, weird and fun. "Element" took me a few spins to get, but now I can't get it out of my head.

"Seventeen" by Sharon Van Etten

Finally, another artist who took some time between albums. Sharon Van Etten spent the past five years acting, composing music for film and, most importantly, becoming a mother. She also remade her sound using synthesizers and drum machines, referencing the work of Bruce Springsteen and Nick Cave on songs like "Seventeen." You can hear her talk about the process of making the new album on KUTX's podcast This Song.