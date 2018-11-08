How Probiotics Could Be Problematic For Those With Damaged Guts

By Laura Rice 20 minutes ago
  • Woojung Shin in the lab at UT's Department of Biomedical Engineering.
    Woojung Shin in the lab at UT's Department of Biomedical Engineering.
    Photo courtesy of the Cockrell School of Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin.

From Texas Standard:

You've heard of probiotics. They're the live microorganisms that live in your gut and in foods such as yogurt and dietary supplements. In recent years, they've been touted as beneficial to health, especially to ease digestive disorders. But it turns out probiotics – these so-called "good bacteria" – may not actually be good for all people in all cases. As part of our "Spotlight on Health" project, we're highlighting this new finding published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Woojung Shin, a biomedical engineering Ph.D. candidate at the University of Texas at Austin's Cockrell School of Engineering, helped lead this research that used cutting-edge "organ-on-a-chip" technology. The device, roughly the size of a sugar cube, can replicate the activities, mechanics and physiological responses of organs and organ systems. Shin replicated a gastrointestinal tract on a chip and documented the effects probiotics had on it.

“So, probiotics are often thought as a good bacteria or nutrient supplement,” Shin says. But for people who have problems with or damage to their intestinal tract, Shin found that probiotics can be problematic. 

"Probiotics can invade and go to the other side of the intestinal epithelium and react with other human cell types like immune cells, and then they ultimately cause the inflammatory situation,” Shin says.

Shin says that there should be more studies to better understand the effects of probiotics on people with gastrointestinal problems, and recommends that people looking to take probiotic supplements talk to their doctors first.

Written by Morgan Kuehler.

Tags: 
Health

Related Content

The Unseen Consequences Of West Nile Virus

By Oct 29, 2018
Chuck Yarling

From Texas Standard:

West Nile virus made big headlines in Texas in 2012. But the truth is, it probably infects thousands of people here each year, even though the actual number of confirmed cases tends to be quite low. That’s because an estimated 80 percent of those infected don’t have any symptoms and never see a doctor. Others will become sick with flu-like symptoms and recover. But for a small number of people each year, West Nile causes permanent disability, paralysis and death.

In 2012, 68-year-old Chuck Yarling was an avid runner, biker and swimmer who’d competed in more than 100 triathlons. In fact, he’d competed in one just weeks before he fainted in his apartment on an August afternoon. He awoke days later in a rehabilitation hospital a different man.

Last Year, The Flu Put Him In A Coma. This Year He's Getting The Shot

Charlie Hinderliter wasn't opposed to the flu shot. He didn't have a problem with vaccinations. He was one of about 53 percent of Americans who just don't get one.

"I figured [the flu] was something that's dangerous to the elderly and the young, not somebody who is healthy and in their 30s," says Hinderliter, who is 39 and the director of government affairs at the St. Louis Realtors association.

"Turns out, I was wrong," he says.

Hospital Workers Are At Risk Of Workplace Violence, And There's No System In Place To Prevent It

By Sarah Yoakley Aug 3, 2018
sergio santos/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

From Texas Standard:

When a prospective nurse joins the field, they expect to endure a lot of less-than-pleasant experiences as part of the job: bodily fluids, people in pain and grieving families are among them. The probability of violence and abuse isn’t likely to be on their radar - but it should be.

That’s because hospitals experience one of the highest rates of violence of any workplace, second only to law enforcement. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, health care providers are four times as likely to need time off for a violence-related injury. And they’re most likely to experience physical and verbal abuse at the hands of those they are trying to help: their patients.

Marine Researchers Plan To Implement A New Red Tide Warning System

By Amber Chavez Aug 2, 2018
Martin Do Nascimento/KUT

From Texas Standard:

Texas has seen an abundance of red tides within the last few decades and it can be just as ominous as it sounds. Red tide is a harmful algae bloom caused by plant cells that multiply out of control, killing fish in the area and causing potential respiratory infections on land. Researchers are working on a system that would send out red tide warnings to vulnerable populations.