Manafort Intentionally Lied To Special Counsel, Judge Says

A federal judge says former Trump 2016 campaign chairman Paul Manafort intentionally lied to special counsel Robert Mueller's office. The ruling also concludes that prosecutors are no longer bound by their plea deal with Manafort.

Manafort agreed to plead guilty only days before a trial last year in Washington, D.C. Prosecutors agreed to consider recommending leniency for Manafort based on his cooperation. Now Judge Amy Jackson has found Manafort intentionally lied about payments to a law firm and his interactions with a business associate the FBI has linked to Russian intelligence services. Manafort now faces the prospect of spending the rest of his life in prison. He will be sentenced March 13.

