WATCH LIVE: Texas' Secretary Of State Nominee Faces Confirmation After Alleged 'Voter Purge'

The Texas Senate will question Gov. Greg Abbott's nominee for Secretary of State, David Whitley, amid controversy over his office's attempt to remove alleged non-citizens from Texas voter rolls.

Nearly two weeks ago, Whitley sent out an advisory to county voter registrars, suggesting nearly 100,000 supposed non-citizens had voted in Texas elections and advising them to investigate and potentially remove them from the voter rolls. Since then, three lawsuits have been filed, alleging the Secretary of State's actions violate the Voting Rights Act and that many of the alleged non-citizens are, in fact, naturalized citizens who can legally vote.

Watch a livestream of the hearing.

