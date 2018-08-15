Austin ISD Gets 'B' Under New State A-F Grading System

The Austin Independent School District received a "B" under the state’s new A-F grading system. The Texas Education Agency released the grades for the first time Wednesday.

You can check out ratings for more districts and individual campuses here.

The Texas Legislature created the new system during the last legislative session with the intent to have a more detailed and transparent system for parents to learn about a school. Schools and districts had been ranked on a pass/fail system, as either “meets expectations” or “improvement required."

While the new grades are based mostly on how students perform on the STAAR test, there are three categories that contribute to the score: student performance (STAAR scores), school progress (how students perform year after year on STAAR) and closing the achievement gaps (helping improve scores for special education students, students of color, and English learners).

This year, schools will still receive a ranking of "meets standard" or "improvement required" as their official grade. Next year, schools will receive a letter grade for their state accountability, but the TEA will issue school level grades in December so schools can see what their score would have been this year.

Five Austin ISD campuses were rated as "improvement required" in the new report. Widen Elementary School, Bertha Sadler Means Young Women’s Leadership Academy, Mendez Middle School along with two alternative campuses, the Graduation Prep Academy at Travis High School and the Rosedale School all failed state accountability tests for the year.