The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, Nov. 2, 2018

By Matt Reilly 56 minutes ago
  • Toro y Moi performs at Fun Fun Fun Fest in 2015
    Toro y Moi performs at Fun Fun Fun Fest in 2015
    Pu Ying Huang for KUTX

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Each Friday, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.  

"New Birth in New England" by Phosphorescent

First up, a new song from Alabama native Matthew Houck, whose stage name is Phosphorescent. In past efforts, he's crafted a trippy, country-tinged sound and image. On "New Birth in New England," he's playing with catchy melodies a bit more. What sounds at first listen like a trite jingle reveals itself as a more complex and nuanced song upon repeated listens.

"Buried in the Sand" by Haelos

Next, new music from the breakout British trio Haelos. "Buried in the Sand" is dark, moody, and ominous--just like the weather in England.

"Freelance" by Toro y Moi

Finally, something new from Chaz Bundick, better known as Toro y Moi. While yacht rock has seen a resurgence in recent years, "Freelance" modernizes the sound. This is an excellent song to get you ready for party time.

Produced by Art Levy

The Best Songs Ever ... This Week

