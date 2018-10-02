Cruz Campaign Office Evacuated After Receiving 'White Powdery Substance' In The Mail

Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a "white powdery substance" was sent to the Houston campaign office of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, according to authorities who said the power turned out not to be hazardous.

The substance was in a suspicious package mailed to the office tower that houses the Cruz headquarters, and it caused the ninth floor to be evacuated for a period of time, authorities said.

Two people "felt ill" and were transported to the hospital, according to the local FBI office. The Cruz campaign said the two people are not on staff.

At 12:41 p.m., the Houston Fire Department said the evacuation was over and "all tests were negative for any hazardous substance."

________________________________________

From The Texas Tribune