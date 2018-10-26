Authorities Intercept 2 More Packages, Addressed To Sen. Cory Booker, James Clapper

Updated at 9:40 a.m. ET

The FBI says it "has confirmed an 11th package has been recovered in Florida, similar in appearance to the others, addressed to Sen. Cory Booker" — the latest development in a string of suspicious packages sent to Democratic leaders.

Around the same time federal investigators announced that discovery, police in New York City said they had responded to a report of what would be the 12th suspicious package — and a law enforcement source tells NPR that it was addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

The package was sent to Clapper care of CNN; it was similar to others that contained potentially explosive devices that were discovered earlier this week, addressed to prominent Democrats and critics of President Trump.

After the news broke, Clapper said on the news network, "This is definitely domestic terrorism. No question about it in my mind."

New York police officers were called to the area of West 52nd Street and 8th Avenue, the NYPD says. That area is six blocks south of Columbus Circle — where CNN's offices were evacuated earlier this week after one of the packages was found there, addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan.

Potentially explosive devices have been sent to high-profile critics of President Trump around the country this week — and at least one of the packages passed through a large U.S. mail sorting facility in Opa-locka, Fla., near Miami, according to multiple reports.

All of the packages have been either intercepted or discovered; none have detonated and no one has been hurt. Even so, authorities are treating them as "live devices" not "hoax devices," New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill said Thursday.

The Miami Herald, citing a federal law enforcement official familiar with the investigation, reports that the package sent from the facility is likely the one that ended up on Wednesday at the south Florida office of U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

That package was originally sent to the office of former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder. It was not delivered and was instead sent to the labeled return address — listed as Wasserman Schultz's office.

Before the package arrived there, the Herald reports it was rerouted through the Opa-locka mail sorting facility.

Federal agents and the Miami-Dade County Police Department searched the facility on Thursday night, according to reports from the Herald, Reuters and the Associated Press. No potentially explosive devices were found, according to reports.

"A search of a postal database suggested at least some may have been mailed from Florida," the AP reports.

Hundreds of thousands of packages pour into the facility every day — it's the size of five football fields, the Herald reports.

The packages, containing what officials say are potentially explosive devices, began to show up on Monday, starting with billionaire George Soros, a major donor to Democrats and Democratic causes.

Packages have also been addressed to former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif, and — care of CNN — former CIA director Brennan. One was also addressed to the actor Robert De Niro, a harsh Trump critic.

All of the packages were sent in similar manila envelopes — with Wasserman Schultz listed as the sender, with her surname misspelled.

A wide investigation remains ongoing, with the FBI, the Postal Service and other federal agencies working with state and local authorities.

