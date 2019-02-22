KUTX and WMOT present “T for Texas, T for Tennessee”

Americana Showcase at the Cactus Cafe, March 12

AUSTIN, Texas – Feb. 22, 2019 – KUTX 98.9, the Austin Music Experience, and WMOT Roots Radio 89.5, present “T for Texas, T for Tennessee,” showcasing local and national Americana artists in the intimate setting of the Cactus Cafe listening room, Tuesday, March 12.

From roots-rock, to swamp-funk, to country, this KUTX-WMOT-produced concert will showcase a distinct array of sound and performances that will delight and inspire.

“T for Texas, T for Tennessee” line-up:

12:30 p.m. Austin-based American country-soul, swamp-funk band Shinyribs

1:20 p.m. Austin singer-songwriter and fiddler Carrie Rodriguez

2:20 p.m. rule-breaking roots musician Carson McHone from Austin

3:10 p.m. musician Ben Dickey, who portrayed Texas singer-songwriter Blaze Foley in the movie “Blaze”

4:00 p.m. –Americana singer-songwriter Chris Shiflett, who plays lead guitar with Foo Fighters

4:50 p.m. – Texas piano man Robert Ellis

“We’re excited to partner with our friends at WMOT to curate a line-up of artists – from Austin and beyond – driving the sound of Americana today,” said Matt Reilly, KUTX program director. “We’re especially pleased to host this event at the iconic Cactus Cafe, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary and is open during SXSW this year thanks to a later university spring break.”

“Partnering with KUTX on our show at the Cactus Cafe – a place where I have witnessed so many magical musical moments – feels like coming home,” said Jessie Scott, WMOT Roots Radio program director.

“T for Texas, T for Tennessee” is free and open to an all-ages event. Doors open at noon.

The Cactus Cafe, celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, is located in the Texas Union on the University of Texas at Austin campus (2247 Guadalupe St.).

About KUTX 98.9, The Austin Music Experience

Named “Best Radio Station” in the Austin Music Awards poll for four consecutive years, KUTX 98.9 is the destination for new music from the artists driving the sound of Austin today – from new and local artists, to music that has stood the test of time. Programming includes more than 300 live, one-of-a-kind performances in Studio 1A each year; the Austin Music Minute, the KUTX Artist of the Month and the KUTX Song of the Day, as well as KUTX Live events that connect music fans to local and national talent. More at kutx.org.

About WMOT Roots Radio 89.5

WMOT, 89.5 FM, MTSU’s flagship public radio station founded in 1969, is dedicated to an all Americana music format. WMOT Roots Radio, provides the Nashville region with a powerful radio station (100,000 watts) dedicated to the music most deeply connected to Music City’s legacy: classic country music, bluegrass, singer/songwriter, folk, soul, R&B and old-school rock and roll. WMOT also continues to offer award-winning jazz programming on secondary channels (89.5HD2, 92.3FM in Rutherford County and 104.9 in Williamson County).

