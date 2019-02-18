Live Call-In Program: The Reality At The Border

Monday at 7 p.m. Central on "The Source" — The entire nation is talking about what's happening at the U.S.-Mexico border. Now, it's time for the border to speak for itself.

Public radio stations along the Rio Grande from Brownsville to El Paso are teaming up for a historic borderwide conversation during this special live broadcast.

The wall, national security, troop deployments, razor wire and political uncertainty – how is it all impacting life at the border?

Guests:

Alfredo Corchado, border-Mexico correspondent for the Dallas Morning News

Melissa del Bosque, reporter covering immigration and the border for ProPublica

Reynaldo Leaños Jr., immigration and U.S.-Mexico border reporter for Texas Public Radio

Dany Bahar, fellow in the Global Economy and Development program at the Brookings Institution

"The Source" is a live call-in program on Texas Public Radio. Leave a message before the program at 210-615-8982. During the live show, call 210-614-8980 (San Antonio area) or 1-800-622-8977 (statewide). You can also email thesource@tpr.org or tweet at @TPRSource to join the conversation.



