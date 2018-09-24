Longtime KUT Leader Named Interim General Manager of KUT and KUTX Public Radio

AUSTIN, Texas – Sept. 24, 2018 – Sylvia Ponce-Carson has been named interim general manager of Austin’s KUT and KUTX Public Radio as of Oct. 8. She replaces interim executive director Patti C. Smith who announced her resignation today.

Ponce-Carson, who currently serves as associate general manager for development and marketing for the stations, will serve as interim general manager until a new permanent general manager is named later this year. Stewart Vanderwilt, who led the stations since 2000, left in June to take the helm of Colorado Public Radio.

Since joining KUT in 2001, Ponce-Carson has overseen all fundraising activities, including membership, underwriting and major gifts, as well as the stations’ marketing efforts. Since Vanderwilt’s departure, she also has managed the business and finance division of KUT and KUTX.

“For nearly three decades, I’ve devoted my career to the promotion and support of public radio,” said Ponce-Carson. “I am committed to working with the dean to identify and address our issues with culture and operations. KUT and KUTX are an invaluable part of the Central Texas community and I am honored to advance this important public service until a permanent general manager is appointed.”

A 28-year veteran of public radio, Ponce-Carson won the PRADO Development Professional of the Year Award in 2013 and led the team that won the Benchmarks Award from Greater Public in 2016. She also has served on numerous public media fundraising committees. Earlier in her career, she served as assistant general manager and director of development at WBHM in Birmingham, Ala., and marketing manager for Greater Public (formerly The Development Exchange, Inc.).

She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in advertising from The University of Texas Moody College of Communication.

“Sylvia has been at KUT for many years and I deeply value and respect her leadership and expertise,” said Jay Bernhardt, dean of the Moody College of Communication, where KUT and KUTX are a department.

