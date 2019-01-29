"Love Austin Music Month" Celebrates Music and Venues that Make Austin Live Music Capital

AUSTIN, Texas – Jan. 29, 2019 – Research shows practicing gratitude makes you more alert, increases your joy factor and creates more optimism and happiness. KUTX 98.9, the Austin Music Experience; the Austin Music Foundation; and the City of Austin Music and Entertainment Division are turning the gratitude dial to 11 by once again declaring February “Love Austin Music Month.”

A concerted effort to highlight and spread the love for the Austin music scene, Love Austin Music Month encourages Austinites to get out and support the local music scene – whether that’s seeing a show, buying music from Austin artists or supporting one of the many non-profits that serve local musicians.

KUTX created a website to be the music lover’s all-in-one stop for information on local venues featuring Austin artists this month and links to businesses that support Austin music, including some with special Love Austin Music Month offers. Local artists are invited to add their shows to the website via a link to a Google document.

For the entire month of February, KUTX 98.9’s Austin Music Minute will spotlight shows at various venues around town for a total of 24 shows. The Austin Music Minute airs Monday through Saturday four times per day. Additionally, KUTX 98.9 will broadcast live Studio 1A performances – some with in-studio audiences – featuring some of the local acts performing around town in February, including Bright Light Social Hour (Feb. 4), Alta Mesa (Feb. 7), Bayonne (Feb. 14), Moving Panoramas (Feb. 19), Hayes Carll (Feb. 22) and more.

On Feb. 19, Austin Music Foundation will host its 5th annual “Feel the Love” Music Industry Expo from 7-9 p.m. at Emo’s. The Expo provides a forum for professionals in the Austin music industry to connect with area music-support nonprofits and organizations, learn about available community resources and network with their peers. The evening will be hosted by Matt Reilly, KUTX program director. The event is free and open to the public. RSVP here or visit www.austinmusicfoundation.org for more information.

“Living in Austin, it’s easy to take excellent weather, tacos galore and the vibrant live music scene for granted,” said Matt Reilly, KUTX 98.9 program director. “So we want to spend the next month showing our appreciation – with the City of Austin and the Austin Music Foundation – for how local musicians enrich our community and economy 365 days a year.”

Austinites are encouraged to share their Love Austin Music Month experience on Twitter or Instagram with hashtag #LoveAustinMusic. People using #LoveAustinMusic will be entered to win a bag stuffed with goodies from KUTX and other Love Austin Music Month collaborators, such as ACL Live, the Austin Music Foundation, Heard Presents, Margin Walker Presents, Modern Outsider Records, Nine Mile Records and more.

About KUTX 98.9, The Austin Music Experience

Named “Best Radio Station” in the Austin Music Awards poll in four consecutive years, KUTX 98.9 is the destination for new music from the artists driving the sound of Austin today – from new and local artists, to music that has stood the test of time. Programming includes more than 300 live, one-of-a-kind performances in Studio 1A each year; the Austin Music Minute, the KUTX Artist of the Month and the KUTX Song of the Day, as well as KUTX Live events that connect music fans to local and national talent. More at kutx.org.

About the Austin Music Foundation

Austin Music Foundation (AMF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded in 2002 with the core mission of strengthening, connecting, and elevating the local music industry and community. With expert educational panels & workshops, tailored consultations, mentoring and networking, AMF’s innovative programs provide the necessary resources, tools, and opportunities to help Austin’s creative class thrive in today’s music business climate. Over the past 15 years, AMF has served over 15,000 musicians and music industry professionals and remains dedicated to delivering the highest level of career development and continuing education training. For more information, visit www.austinmusicfoundation.org.

About the City of Austin Music and Entertainment Division

The City of Austin Music and Entertainment Division is a department within the city’s Economic Development Department, which develops and leads the innovative programs that increase the prosperity of Austin’s citizens, our businesses, and our diverse neighborhoods. For more information visit www.austintexas.gov/edd.

###

Contacts: Erin Geisler, KUTX 98.9, (512) 475-8071

Jennifer Dugas, Austin Music Foundation, (512) 542-0077