A Trick For Bending The Laws Of Physics
You see it on T.V. all the time: cops interrogating a suspect in a cramped room while prosecutors watch from the other side of a one-way mirror.
The prosecutors can see in, but the suspects can’t see out.
Those mirrors are specially coated and lighting is used to create the one-way illusion.
Now engineers at the University of Texas in Austin have figured out how to create a one-way illusion with sound.
From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Matt Largey of KUT in Austin explains.
Reporter
- Matt Largey, news editor and reporter for KUT. He tweets @mattlargey.
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.