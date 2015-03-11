Cheat-Sheet: Finding NPR Events & Activities At SXSW

If you're headed to Austin over the next two weeks, we'll see you there!

NPR staff and journalists will be spread out across the city for this year's South by Southwest Conferences & Festivals. Beginning today, the teams will be leading sessions, participating in panel discussions, hosting music showcases and conducting interviews during several portions of the annual event.

As you're putting together your ultimate SXSW schedule focused on learning about what's happening in education, exploring the next in digital innovations or discovering great music (or perhaps a combo), here's a list of events and activities where you'll find NPR this week and next.

SXSWedu /March 9-12

Wednesday, March 11

Insights of Great Teachers

NPR Ed Lead Blogger Anya Kamenetz, and Senior Editors Cory Turner and Steve Drummond host a summit inspired by the team's yearlong reporting project, 50 Great Teachers.

9AM-12PM (CT)

JW Marriott, Salon A, 110 E. 2nd St.

SXSW Interactive /March 13-17

Saturday, March 14

Data-Driven Newsrooms That Don't Drive Off Writers

Led by NPR Social Media Editor Wright Bryan and Refinery29 Social Media Director Lexi Nisita

11AM - 12PM (CT)

Hyatt Regency Austin, Big Bend, 208 Barton Springs Rd.

Latino Tech-Culture Powers Up

Panel discussion with Maria Hinojosa, executive producer & anchor of Latino USA

5 - 6PM (CT)

Austin Convention Center, Ballroom F

Sunday, March 15

Authenticity Through the Eyes of Our Grandparents

Presented by NPR Culture Correspondent Laura Sydell

3:30 - 4:30PM (CT)

JW Marriott, Room 402-403, 110 E. 2nd St.

NPR and PBS: Public Media, Reaching New Publics

Featuring NPR's Code Switch Reporter Shereen Marisol Meraji and PBS Digital Studios Programming Director Lauren Saks.

Sunday, March 15 from 5 - 6PM (CT)

Austin Convention Center, Room 12AB

Monday, March 16

Fast, Fair & Open: The FCC's Broadband Culture

With NPR Culture Correspondent Laura Sydell and Counselor to the FCC Chairman Gigi Sohn

9:30 - 10:30AM (CT)

Austin Convention Center, Ballroom A

Making the Museum of Food and Drink

With Eliza Barclay, editor of NPR blog The Salt

3:30 - 4:30PM (CT)

Driskill Hotel, Driskill Ballroom, 604 Brazos St.

SXSW Film / March 13-21

Wednesday, March 18

Micro-Licensing: The Fast Growing Future of Sync

With NPR Culture Correspondent Laura Sydell

11:00 AM - 12:00PM (CT)

Austin Convention Center, Room 13AB

SXSW Music / March 17-22

Wednesday, March 18

NPR Music Presents SXSW Opening Night Showcase

Doors at 7PM (CT) / Show at 8PM (CT)

Stubb's BBQ, 801 Red River St.

*Admission: SXSW badge and wristband priority entrance.

TV On The Radio

Stromae

Courtney Barnett

Shamir

Boogie

Friday, March 20

Live Broadcast: Public Radio Day Stage Presented by WFUV, WXPN, KUTX, The Current & KXT

12 - 5PM (CT)

Austin Convention Center, Ballroom D

Broadcast live on presenting stations

*Open to Music Badge Holders, Platinum Registrants and Artist Wristband Holders

Twin Shadow

Gang of Four

Ryan Bingham

Best Coast

Madisen Ward and The Mama Bear

Courtney Barnett

Panel: Should Music Mags Survive or Get Killed Off?

Featuring NPR Music Writer/Critic Ann Powers

12:30 - 1:30PM (CT)

Austin Convention Center, Room 12AB

*Open to Music Badge Holders, Platinum Registrants and Artist Wristband Holders

Interview: NPR Music's Ann Powers Talks with Wynonna Judd

5 - 6PM (CT)

Austin Convention Center, Room 12AB

*Open to Music Badge Holders, Platinum Registrants and Artist Wristband Holders

Saturday, March 21

Panel: We Like It Like That - Latin Boogaloo

Moderated by Felix Contreras, host of NPR Music's Alt.Latino

12:30 - 1:30PM (CT)

Austin Convention Center, Room 17B

*Open to Music Badge Holders, Platinum Registrants and Artist Wristband Holders

Panel: Public Relations, Public Radio & Music

Featuring NPR Music All Songs Consideredhost Bob Boilen, All Things Considereddirector/producer Monika Evstatieva and Morning Editionproducer Vince Pearson

3:30 - 4:30PM (CT)

Austin Convention Center, Room 15

*Open to Music Badge Holders, Platinum Registrants and Artist Wristband Holders

Allyssa Pollard is NPR's Spring 2015 Media Relations and Corporate Communications intern, and resident turtleneck expert.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.