Cheat-Sheet: Finding NPR Events & Activities At SXSW
If you're headed to Austin over the next two weeks, we'll see you there!
NPR staff and journalists will be spread out across the city for this year's South by Southwest Conferences & Festivals. Beginning today, the teams will be leading sessions, participating in panel discussions, hosting music showcases and conducting interviews during several portions of the annual event.
As you're putting together your ultimate SXSW schedule focused on learning about what's happening in education, exploring the next in digital innovations or discovering great music (or perhaps a combo), here's a list of events and activities where you'll find NPR this week and next.
SXSWedu /March 9-12
Wednesday, March 11
Insights of Great Teachers
NPR Ed Lead Blogger Anya Kamenetz, and Senior Editors Cory Turner and Steve Drummond host a summit inspired by the team's yearlong reporting project, 50 Great Teachers.
9AM-12PM (CT)
JW Marriott, Salon A, 110 E. 2nd St.
SXSW Interactive /March 13-17
Saturday, March 14
Data-Driven Newsrooms That Don't Drive Off Writers
Led by NPR Social Media Editor Wright Bryan and Refinery29 Social Media Director Lexi Nisita
11AM - 12PM (CT)
Hyatt Regency Austin, Big Bend, 208 Barton Springs Rd.
Latino Tech-Culture Powers Up
Panel discussion with Maria Hinojosa, executive producer & anchor of Latino USA
5 - 6PM (CT)
Austin Convention Center, Ballroom F
Sunday, March 15
Authenticity Through the Eyes of Our Grandparents
Presented by NPR Culture Correspondent Laura Sydell
3:30 - 4:30PM (CT)
JW Marriott, Room 402-403, 110 E. 2nd St.
NPR and PBS: Public Media, Reaching New Publics
Featuring NPR's Code Switch Reporter Shereen Marisol Meraji and PBS Digital Studios Programming Director Lauren Saks.
Sunday, March 15 from 5 - 6PM (CT)
Austin Convention Center, Room 12AB
Monday, March 16
Fast, Fair & Open: The FCC's Broadband Culture
With NPR Culture Correspondent Laura Sydell and Counselor to the FCC Chairman Gigi Sohn
9:30 - 10:30AM (CT)
Austin Convention Center, Ballroom A
Making the Museum of Food and Drink
With Eliza Barclay, editor of NPR blog The Salt
3:30 - 4:30PM (CT)
Driskill Hotel, Driskill Ballroom, 604 Brazos St.
SXSW Film / March 13-21
Wednesday, March 18
Micro-Licensing: The Fast Growing Future of Sync
With NPR Culture Correspondent Laura Sydell
11:00 AM - 12:00PM (CT)
Austin Convention Center, Room 13AB
SXSW Music / March 17-22
Wednesday, March 18
NPR Music Presents SXSW Opening Night Showcase
Doors at 7PM (CT) / Show at 8PM (CT)
Stubb's BBQ, 801 Red River St.
*Admission: SXSW badge and wristband priority entrance.
TV On The Radio
Stromae
Courtney Barnett
Shamir
Boogie
Friday, March 20
Live Broadcast: Public Radio Day Stage Presented by WFUV, WXPN, KUTX, The Current & KXT
12 - 5PM (CT)
Austin Convention Center, Ballroom D
Broadcast live on presenting stations
*Open to Music Badge Holders, Platinum Registrants and Artist Wristband Holders
Twin Shadow
Gang of Four
Ryan Bingham
Best Coast
Madisen Ward and The Mama Bear
Courtney Barnett
Panel: Should Music Mags Survive or Get Killed Off?
Featuring NPR Music Writer/Critic Ann Powers
12:30 - 1:30PM (CT)
Austin Convention Center, Room 12AB
*Open to Music Badge Holders, Platinum Registrants and Artist Wristband Holders
Interview: NPR Music's Ann Powers Talks with Wynonna Judd
5 - 6PM (CT)
Austin Convention Center, Room 12AB
*Open to Music Badge Holders, Platinum Registrants and Artist Wristband Holders
Saturday, March 21
Panel: We Like It Like That - Latin Boogaloo
Moderated by Felix Contreras, host of NPR Music's Alt.Latino
12:30 - 1:30PM (CT)
Austin Convention Center, Room 17B
*Open to Music Badge Holders, Platinum Registrants and Artist Wristband Holders
Panel: Public Relations, Public Radio & Music
Featuring NPR Music All Songs Consideredhost Bob Boilen, All Things Considereddirector/producer Monika Evstatieva and Morning Editionproducer Vince Pearson
3:30 - 4:30PM (CT)
Austin Convention Center, Room 15
*Open to Music Badge Holders, Platinum Registrants and Artist Wristband Holders
Allyssa Pollard is NPR's Spring 2015 Media Relations and Corporate Communications intern, and resident turtleneck expert.
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.