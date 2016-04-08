Bexar County Confirms 2 Dead, Murder-Suicide Suspected

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two people are dead at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland after an active shooter was reported earlier this morning, according to Bexar County spokesman James Keith.

Credit Louisa Jonas / Texas Public Radio Bexar County spokesman James Keith

Officials say they suspect it may have been a murder-suicide. The two people have not yet been identified and no other information has been released. The condition of others has not yet been reported.

The lockdown on the base was lifted at about 10:20 a.m. after authorities -- includingBexarCounty deputies and San Antonio Police officers searched room for room to make sure there were no other shooters. The FBI is also on the scene and will take charge of the investigation.

The call originally came in from someone at Lackland at 8:40 a.m. from the 900 block of Voyager at Building 147 at the Medina Base Annex, says Bexar County spokesman James Keith. The military facility remains on lockdown.

The Medina Annex is home to cybersecurity and Intelligence operations and part of Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. The base is also the home of Air Force basic training.

Eileen Pace / TPR

/ Location of Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland