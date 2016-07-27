DNC Night 3 Schedule: President Obama, Biden, Kaine Take The Stage

President Obama will address the Democratic National Convention tonight. His speech will be an important endorsement for Hillary Clinton but also crucial to his own legacy.

Vice President Biden will also address attendees in Philadelphia to support Clinton, leaving his own White House dreams in the rearview mirror.

And Tim Kaine, now officially the Democratic Party's vice presidential nominee, will introduce himself to the audience.

Follow our live blog for updates throughout the night. Here is a partial evening schedule, as provided by the DNC:

5:30-6 p.m. ET

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

6-10 p.m. ET

Actress Star Jones

Flint, Mich., Mayor Karen Weaver

Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley

Former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey

Actress Angela Bassett

Former Rep. Gabby Giffords and astronaut Mark Kelly

Musical performance: What the World Needs Now

Former Congressman and Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta on the bin Laden raid

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio

Dr. Jill Biden

Vice President Biden

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed

Michael Bloomberg

Lenny Kravitz Musical Performance

10-11 p.m. ET

Democratic nominee for vice president, Tim Kaine

President Obama

