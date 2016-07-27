DNC Night 3 Schedule: President Obama, Biden, Kaine Take The Stage
President Obama will address the Democratic National Convention tonight. His speech will be an important endorsement for Hillary Clinton but also crucial to his own legacy.
Vice President Biden will also address attendees in Philadelphia to support Clinton, leaving his own White House dreams in the rearview mirror.
And Tim Kaine, now officially the Democratic Party's vice presidential nominee, will introduce himself to the audience.
Follow our live blog for updates throughout the night. Here is a partial evening schedule, as provided by the DNC:
5:30-6 p.m. ET
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio
6-10 p.m. ET
Actress Star Jones
Flint, Mich., Mayor Karen Weaver
Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley
Former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey
Actress Angela Bassett
Former Rep. Gabby Giffords and astronaut Mark Kelly
Musical performance: What the World Needs Now
Former Congressman and Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta on the bin Laden raid
Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio
Dr. Jill Biden
Vice President Biden
Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed
Michael Bloomberg
Lenny Kravitz Musical Performance
10-11 p.m. ET
Democratic nominee for vice president, Tim Kaine
President Obama
