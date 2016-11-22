Accused SA Cop Killer: "I Lashed Out At Somebody Who Didn't Deserve It"

The 31-year-old San Antonio man arrested Monday in the killing of Police Detective Benjamin Marconi told reporters he did not know Marconi, and he was “sorry” to the officer’s family.

As police escorted Otis Tyrone McKane out of SAPD headquarters, the suspect told cameramen he was frustrated due to ongoing custody battles.

“I just wanted to see my son,” McKane said. “I lashed out at somebody that didn’t deserve it.”

McKane faces a capital murder charge, which carries a penalty of death or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Before the arrest, SAPD Chief McManus had said Marconi was targeted because he was a police officer.

After McKane’s arrest, McManus says there’s more work to be done.

“This investigation is by no means over,” McManus said. “The motive for the capital murder is still unknown.”

