Sunday Puzzle: Capital Letters

By Will Shortz
Published October 8, 2017 at 6:52 AM CDT

On-air challenge:I'm going to read you some sentences. Each sentence contains two words that phonetically sound like a world capital. The words will be in left-to-right order, but not necessarily consecutive.

Ex. The Sigma Chi house can be found on Fraternity Row. --> CAIRO (Chi + Row)

1. The opening bell rang for the grade school.

2. The Chinese kid trying to sell me a Buddha figure was such a pest.

3. Mom got a bag of golf balls for dad on his birthday.

4. The Russians watched a black car whisk past Lenin's Tomb.

5. The dress that sis wore is one I never saw before.

6. We got a good view of the triple play from our seats in Row E.

7. Baseball fans in the Bay area root for the Giants.

8. After a meal at a Thai restaurant, I rose to pay the bill.

9. If the kids bang your car, don't let them give you some cock and bull story.

[Each of the last few sentences has three words that sound like a world capital.]

10. It sounds like hell when you sing off-key.

11. If you see Bill Nye in the front row, be quiet.

12. After taking his cat to the vet, the man wondered, "What should I do now?"

13. Even in the poor light, I could see the dinosaur's toe prints.

14. "Am I the one who stirred the pot? I am!"

Last week's challenge:Think of a 4-letter food. Move each letter one space later in the alphabet — so A would become B, B would become C, etc. Insert a U somewhere inside the result. You'll name a 5-letter food. What foods are these?

Answer:Flan > Gumbo

Winner:Phil Jacknis Dix Hills, N.Y.

Next week's challenge:Next week's challenge comes from listener Chris Stuart of Las Cruces, N.M. Take the name of a country. Insert an E somewhere inside it. You'll get a phrase that answers the question: What did Henry Ford do?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 3 p.m. ET.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
See stories by Will Shortz