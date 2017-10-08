Sunday Puzzle: Capital Letters
On-air challenge:I'm going to read you some sentences. Each sentence contains two words that phonetically sound like a world capital. The words will be in left-to-right order, but not necessarily consecutive.
Ex. The Sigma Chi house can be found on Fraternity Row. --> CAIRO (Chi + Row)
1. The opening bell rang for the grade school.
2. The Chinese kid trying to sell me a Buddha figure was such a pest.
3. Mom got a bag of golf balls for dad on his birthday.
4. The Russians watched a black car whisk past Lenin's Tomb.
5. The dress that sis wore is one I never saw before.
6. We got a good view of the triple play from our seats in Row E.
7. Baseball fans in the Bay area root for the Giants.
8. After a meal at a Thai restaurant, I rose to pay the bill.
9. If the kids bang your car, don't let them give you some cock and bull story.
[Each of the last few sentences has three words that sound like a world capital.]
10. It sounds like hell when you sing off-key.
11. If you see Bill Nye in the front row, be quiet.
12. After taking his cat to the vet, the man wondered, "What should I do now?"
13. Even in the poor light, I could see the dinosaur's toe prints.
14. "Am I the one who stirred the pot? I am!"
Last week's challenge:Think of a 4-letter food. Move each letter one space later in the alphabet — so A would become B, B would become C, etc. Insert a U somewhere inside the result. You'll name a 5-letter food. What foods are these?
Answer:Flan > Gumbo
Winner:Phil Jacknis Dix Hills, N.Y.
Next week's challenge:Next week's challenge comes from listener Chris Stuart of Las Cruces, N.M. Take the name of a country. Insert an E somewhere inside it. You'll get a phrase that answers the question: What did Henry Ford do?
If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 3 p.m. ET.
