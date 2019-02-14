© 2020 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Live Call-In Program: The Reality At The Border

Texas Public Radio | By Kim Johnson
David Martin DaviesDan Katz
Published February 14, 2019 at 5:15 PM CST

The entire nation is talking about what's happening at the U.S.-Mexico border. Now, it's time for the border to speak for itself.

Public radio stations along the Rio Grande from Brownsville to El Paso are teaming up for a historic borderwide conversation during this special live broadcast.

The wall, national security, troop deployments, razor wire and political uncertainty – how is it all impacting life at the border?

Guests: 

  • Alfredo Corchado, border-Mexico correspondent for the Dallas Morning News
  • Melissa del Bosque, reporter covering immigration and the border for ProPublica
  • Reynaldo Leaños Jr., immigration and U.S.-Mexico border reporter for Texas Public Radio
  • Dany Bahar, fellow in the Global Economy and Development program at the Brookings Institution

"The Source" is a live call-in program on Texas Public Radio. Leave a message before the program at 210-615-8982. During the live show, call 210-614-8980 (San Antonio area) or 1-800-622-8977 (statewide). You can also email thesource@tpr.org or tweet at @TPRSource to join the conversation.

This interview aired on Monday , February 18, 2019. 

Copyright 2020 Texas Public Radio. To see more, visit Texas Public Radio.

Kim Johnson
Kim Johnson is the producer for Texas Public Radio’s live, call-in show The Source. She is a Trinity University alum with bachelor’s degrees in Communication and Spanish, and received a Master of Arts Degree from the School of Journalism at the University of Texas at Austin.
See stories by Kim Johnson
David Martin Davies
David Martin Davies is  a veteran journalist with more than 30 years of experience covering Texas, the border and Mexico. 
See stories by David Martin Davies
Dan Katz
TPR's News Director Katz leads the organization’s news and journalism efforts, overseeing the newsroom’s day-to-day management and the development of a strategic vision for the news division.  He also serves on the organization’s executive leadership team.  TPR’s news team currently has 16 staff members, including reporters dedicated to in-depth coverage of subjects including Arts & Culture, Bioscience & Medicine, Education, Technology & Entrepreneurship, Military & Veterans Issues and State Government.
See stories by Dan Katz