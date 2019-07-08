© 2020 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vice President Pence To Visit U.S.-Mexico Border

Texas Public Radio | By Reynaldo Leaños Jr.
Published July 8, 2019 at 6:13 PM CDT

Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress will visit the Rio Grande Valley later this week.

Pence tweeted he’ll travel to McAllen on Friday. He’ll be joined by the Second Lady and a bipartisan delegation made up of members of the Judiciary Committee. They’re expected to meet with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials. 

The announcement of the visit comes about a week after federal inspectors found dangerous overcrowding and prolonged detention at Border Patrol facilities in the Rio Grande Valley. The Inspector General report cited a senior manager who described the situation at one of the facilities as a “ticking time bomb.”

Copyright 2020 Texas Public Radio. To see more, visit .

Reynaldo Leaños Jr.
Reynaldo Leanos Jr. covers immigration and the U.S.-Mexico border for Texas Public Radio.
See stories by Reynaldo Leaños Jr.