'Hate Has No Place In Our Country': President, Texas React To El Paso Shooting

President Donald Trump has denounced two mass shootings in Ohio and Texas, saying "hate has no place in our country."

Addressing reporters in Morristown, New Jersey, Trump said Sunday that "we're going to take care" of the problem. The president says he's been speaking to the attorney general, FBI director and members of Congress, and will be making an additional statement Monday.

He says the problem of shootings has been going on "for years and years" and "we have to get it stopped." Trump also pointed to a mental illness problem in the U.S., calling the shooters "really very seriously mentally ill."

The shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend left at least 29 people dead.

Here's what Texas lawmakers and politicians have said regarding the recent shootings:

Gov. Greg Abbott

Statement on shooting in El Paso: pic.twitter.com/hsCXYGNLGg— Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) August 3, 2019

Presidential candidate Julian Castro

There is a both a serious gun violence epidemic, as well as a toxic brewing of white nationalism taking place in the United States right now.

We can, and must, address both of these crises with the urgency this moment demands. pic.twitter.com/nCxKNB5n5W— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 4, 2019

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo

(1)This declaration of a local disaster activates the appropriate recovery efforts from the State necessary for the City to address the needs associated with this weekend’s tragedy. Our community has been resilient. We will not be defined by this senseless act of violence. pic.twitter.com/8Q5bhHo0TK— Mayor Dee Margo (@mayor_margo) August 4, 2019

Rep. Veronica Escobar

More food and water for families than can be consumed.

Lines stretching around the buildings in order to donate blood.

This is El Paso.

No one can shatter the generous spirit and beauty of this community.

Hate doesn’t divide El Paso. It unites us against it. https://t.co/inRQJKAIMX— Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) August 4, 2019

Rep. Will Hurd

Hurd, who announced his decision to retire on Friday, appeared on CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday to address the El Paso shooting.

This El Paso shooting was an act of terrorism based on hate. I joined my colleagues to pass a background check bill to prevent guns from getting in the wrong hands, but civil society also can help. If you see something on social media, send a screenshot to local law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/JySiBfttEg— Rep. Will Hurd (@HurdOnTheHill) August 4, 2019

Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke

El Paso is one of the strongest communities on the planet. Everyone donating blood, bringing food to University Medical Center, & rallying for those families makes me so inspired—and they've got to compel us to do everything possible to make sure this does not continue to happen. pic.twitter.com/cngOIlkz7O— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 4, 2019

Rep. Mary Gonzalez

George P. Bush, Commissioner, Texas General Land Office

