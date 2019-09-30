HEB Ends Its Sales Of Vaping And E-cigarette Products

E-Cigarettes will no longer be found on the shelves of HEB. The San Antonio based grocer stopped supplying the smoking alternative last week.

HEB spokeswoman Dya Campos said the company based its decision on the fact children and young adults were using the product.

“We share the concern of many Texas parents that the risks are too unknown at this time and we share the general public health concern in these products,” she said.

Campos added HEB will continue to sell traditional tobacco products. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control reported 805 cases of lung injury associated with the use of e-cigarette and vaping products in 46 states.

HEB joins one of its major competitors, Walmart, who made a similar decision two weeks ago.

Joey Palacios can be reached at Joey@TPR.org and on Twitter at @Joeycules.

Copyright 2020 Texas Public Radio. To see more, visit .