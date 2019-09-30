© 2020 KUT

HEB Ends Its Sales Of Vaping And E-cigarette Products

Texas Public Radio | By Joey Palacios
Published September 30, 2019 at 4:39 PM CDT

E-Cigarettes will no longer be found on the shelves of HEB. The San Antonio based grocer stopped supplying the smoking alternative last week.

HEB spokeswoman Dya Campos said the company based its decision on the fact children and young adults were using the product.

“We share the concern of many Texas parents that the risks are too unknown at this time and we share the general public health concern in these products,” she said.

Campos added HEB will continue to sell traditional tobacco products. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control reported 805 cases of lung injury associated with the use of e-cigarette and vaping products in 46 states.  

HEB joins one of its major competitors, Walmart, who made a similar decision two weeks ago. 

Joey Palacios can be reached at Joey@TPR.org and on Twitter at @Joeycules.

Joey Palacios
Born and raised in San Antonio, Joey joined the Texas Public Radio newsroom in October of 2011. Joey graduated from Roosevelt High School and obtained an associate of applied science degree in radio and television broadcasting from San Antonio College in 2010.
