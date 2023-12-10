KUT Considers is an occasional live discussion and exploration of topics and issues that are important to Austin. Events are recorded and later air on KUT News.
How Austin FC has intentionally tried to root itself in Austin culture in just three seasons
Austin F.C. entered the city's arts and entertainment scene in 2021 as its only pro sports team top-tier league. Q2 Stadium quickly became the place to be selling out every game for three seasons.
Austin F.C. goalkeeper Brad Stuver, R&B singer Melát, and team V.P. for community impact Trennis Jones discuss how the team managed to become a cultural touchstone in such a short amount of time. KUT's Jimmy Maas and Juan García moderate.
This event was taped live at the Loren Hotel at Lady Bird Lake on July 25, 2023.