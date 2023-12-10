© 2023 KUT Public Media

KUT Considers is an occasional live discussion and exploration of topics and issues that are important to Austin. Events are recorded and later air on KUT News.

How Austin FC has intentionally tried to root itself in Austin culture in just three seasons

KUT 90.5 | By Jimmy Maas,
Juan Garcia
Published December 10, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST
KUT host Juan García, singer Melát, Austin FC vice president Trennis Jones, and goalkeeper Brad Stuver participate in "KUT Considers: Austin FC" at the Loren at Lady Bird Lake Hotel on July 25, 2023.
Renee Dominguez/KUT
KUT host Juan García, singer Melát, Austin FC vice president Trennis Jones, and goalkeeper Brad Stuver participate in "KUT Considers: Austin FC" at the Loren at Lady Bird Lake Hotel on July 25, 2023.

Austin F.C. entered the city's arts and entertainment scene in 2021 as its only pro sports team top-tier league. Q2 Stadium quickly became the place to be selling out every game for three seasons.

Austin F.C. goalkeeper Brad Stuver, R&B singer Melát, and team V.P. for community impact Trennis Jones discuss how the team managed to become a cultural touchstone in such a short amount of time. KUT's Jimmy Maas and Juan García moderate.

This event was taped live at the Loren Hotel at Lady Bird Lake on July 25, 2023.

Jimmy Maas
Jimmy is the assistant program director, but still reports on business and sports every now and then. Got a tip? Email him at jmaas@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @maasdinero.
Juan Garcia
Juan Garcia is a producer at KUT. Got a tip? You can email him at jgarcia@kut.org.
