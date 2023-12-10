How Austin FC has intentionally tried to root itself in Austin culture in just three seasons

Austin F.C. entered the city's arts and entertainment scene in 2021 as its only pro sports team top-tier league. Q2 Stadium quickly became the place to be selling out every game for three seasons.

Austin F.C. goalkeeper Brad Stuver, R&B singer Melát, and team V.P. for community impact Trennis Jones discuss how the team managed to become a cultural touchstone in such a short amount of time. KUT's Jimmy Maas and Juan García moderate.

This event was taped live at the Loren Hotel at Lady Bird Lake on July 25, 2023.