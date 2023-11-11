Austin police officer killed in shooting Saturday morning, second officer injured

One SWAT police officer was killed and a second was injured in a shooting in South Austin early Saturday.

The suspect was shot and killed at the scene, Mayor Kirk Watson said in a message to City Council members.

"There were two deceased people found in the house, as I currently understand it," he said in the message.

The second officer was in surgery at Dell Seton Medical Center.

My heart and the hearts of Austinites are broken this morning. This is a horrible moment for our city and those who protect us.



I’m praying for the family of our fallen officer, for our officer who was shot and in surgery and his family.



— Mayor Kirk Watson (@KirkPWatson) November 11, 2023

Austin Police said the shooting happened in the 9300 block of Bernoulli Drive.

The police department would not immediately provide additional information. A news conference is expected to take place at 9:45 a.m. at Cowan Elementary School.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.