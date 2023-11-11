© 2023 KUT Public Media

Austin police officer killed in shooting Saturday morning, second officer injured

KUT 90.5 | By Haya Panjwani
Published November 11, 2023 at 8:22 AM CST
Updated November 11, 2023 at 9:35 AM CST
A police officer walking in the street by a police van seen behind caution tape
Patricia Lim
/
KUT
Austin Police said the shooting happened early Saturday in the 9300 block of Bernoulli Drive.

One SWAT police officer was killed and a second was injured in a shooting in South Austin early Saturday.

The suspect was shot and killed at the scene, Mayor Kirk Watson said in a message to City Council members.

"There were two deceased people found in the house, as I currently understand it," he said in the message.

The second officer was in surgery at Dell Seton Medical Center.

Austin Police said the shooting happened in the 9300 block of Bernoulli Drive.

The police department would not immediately provide additional information. A news conference is expected to take place at 9:45 a.m. at Cowan Elementary School.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Austin
Haya Panjwani
Haya Panjwani is a general assignment reporter, with a focus on Travis County.
