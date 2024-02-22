© 2024 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Reliably Austin
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cellphone service is down for many customers nationwide

KUT 90.5 | By Andy Jechow
Published February 22, 2024 at 8:52 AM CST
Clinical Specialist Andre Thompson, of the C4 clinical navigation team, fields priority five 911 calls on Sept. 13, 2023, at the Combined Transportation, Emergency, and Communications Center in Austin.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
Emergency call centers, like this one in Austin, are not able to receive calls from some cellphone customers.

A cellular service outage has struck customers across the United States, making it difficult for some to make emergency calls.

If you don't have service and need to make a call to 911, you may need to use a landline or Wi-Fi calling, local first responder agencies say. Cellphone customers who have an "SOS" signal should still be able to call 911.

The outage is mostly contained to AT&T customers, CNN reports, but T-Mobile and Verizon customers are also experiencing a less widespread outage.

This is a developing story.
Austin
Andy Jechow
Andy Jechow is the audience engagement editor for KUT News. Got a tip? Email him at andy@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter at @AndyJechow.
See stories by Andy Jechow