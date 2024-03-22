Hays CISD bus carrying pre-K students rolls over in Bastrop County

A Hays CISD bus with more than 50 people inside rolled over in Bastrop County near the Travis County line on Friday afternoon.

The bus was transporting Tom Green Elementary pre-K students on a field trip. Forty-four students and 11 adults were on the bus, according to a statement from Hays CISD. Parents have been notified about the accident.

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said it was a "multiple fatality accident" in a post on Facebook. At least two people are dead, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Austin-Travis County EMS said it was responding to the scene near Mustang Ridge at 2:49 p.m. on X, formerly known as Twitter. At 4:32 p.m., ATCEMS said "all patients requiring transport have been transported from the scene."

SH 21 near Caldwell Road will likely be closed for several hours, according to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management. Expect traffic delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

View the latest updates from Austin-Travis County EMS.