A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of Travis and Bastrop counties until 6 p.m.

The warned area includes Austin, Manor and Manchaca, the National Weather Service says. Damaging winds up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail are possible in this line of storms.

A severe thunderstorm watch will be in effect for much of Central Texas, including the Austin area, until 9 p.m.

Check back for updates from the National Weather Service below: