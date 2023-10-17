Ascension Seton Williamson unveils expansion plans for Round Rock hospital

Ascension Seton Williamson has announced a $230 million expansion to its Round Rock hospital campus.

The project joins expansion efforts by Ascension Seton across several of its Central Texas hospitals, including a new women’s health tower underway at Ascension Seton’s main Austin campus and a $280 million upgrade to Dell Seton Medical Center at UT Austin.

Ascension Seton Williamson opened in 2008 and reports serving almost 64,000 patients last year. Its expansion will include the addition of a six-story tower with 160 patient rooms and two operating rooms. The 216,000-square-foot tower will also house a 12-bed observation unit and added space for the hospital’s emergency, imaging and surgical departments.

“As the greater Round Rock area has experienced substantial growth, this expansion will allow us to meet the increased need for medical and surgical services, particularly for cardiovascular, neurology and orthopedic health in our community,” Andrew Gnann, president of Ascension Seton Williamson, said in a statement Tuesday.

In addition to the new patient tower, Ascension Seton Williamson will expand the medical plaza that neighbors the hospital at 301 Seton Parkway, adding 34,000 square feet of space dedicated to outpatient wound care and surgical rehabilitation services.

Ascension Seton Williamson expects to hire 400 new staff members to accommodate the expansion. The hospital has not yet released a timeline for the project, but said it would begin a fundraising effort this fall.