Life & Arts
PausePlay.jpeg
Pause/Play
What happens to the live music capital of the world when there’s no live music?

Pause/Play Episode 4: Jackie Venson And Austin City Limits

KUT 90.5 | By KUT/X Staff
Published November 3, 2020 at 7:01 AM CST
Jackie Venson performs at the ACL Festival in 2018.
Julia Reihs
/
KUT
Jackie Venson performs at the ACL Festival in 2018.

Follow Austin musician Jackie Venson as she makes her debut on the iconic Austin City Limit's TV show. Hear how Venson has been pivoting during the pandemic, and find out how Austin City Limits has adapted to taping shows without a live audience.

Venson's ACL episode will air Nov. 14, and she’ll be playing a limited capacity show at ACL Live on Nov. 20 to celebrate the release of her record, Vintage Machine. 

RELATED | This Song: Jackie Venson

Subscribe to Pause/Play on Apple PodcastsSpotifyNPROne or wherever you get your podcasts.

Life & ArtsAustin MusicPause/Play
