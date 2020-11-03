Pause/Play Episode 4: Jackie Venson And Austin City Limits

Follow Austin musician Jackie Venson as she makes her debut on the iconic Austin City Limit's TV show. Hear how Venson has been pivoting during the pandemic, and find out how Austin City Limits has adapted to taping shows without a live audience.

Venson's ACL episode will air Nov. 14, and she’ll be playing a limited capacity show at ACL Live on Nov. 20 to celebrate the release of her record, Vintage Machine.

