Here's where to celebrate the Fourth of July in and around Austin this year

The July Fourth weekend is upon us, and cities across Central Texas are hosting events to celebrate featuring fireworks, food trucks and live music.

There's a burn ban in many parts of Central Texas this year because of the drought, so fire officials are urging folks looking to see fireworks to let the licensed and insured professionals put on the show. Here where you can see some of the pyrotechnics and celebrate Independence Day:

Austin

The annual Austin Symphony & H-E-B July 4th Concert and Fireworks will take place Monday evening. Austinites will be able to view the fireworks display over Lady Bird Lake, accompanied by music from the Austin Symphony. The free concert begins at 8:30 p.m., with fireworks following. The best viewing locations are the Congress Bridge, First Street Bridge, Pflugerville Pedestrian Bridge, the Long Center and Auditorium Shores.

Willie Nelson's annual 4th of July Picnic has a new venue this year: Q2 Stadium. Music will start at noon on Monday from performers including Willie Nelson & Family, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Tyler Childers, Midland, Asleep at the Wheel and more. Tickets are available online.

Bee Cave

The Hill Country Galleria is holding its Independence Day Festival and fireworks display from 4-10 p.m. Monday. The event will feature live music, a variety of food options and vendors in the surrounding streets. Admission and parking is free.

Round Rock

The City of Round Rock is hosting its annual Red! White! Blue! AND You! Parade, starting at 8:30 a.m. Monday. The parade will feature community groups and giant inflatables along the 1.5 mile route. Then, Frontier Days will open at Old Settlers Park and will feature live music, food and a fireworks display. The event is free.

Pflugerville

Pflugerville will have a fireworks display on Monday beginning at 9 p.m. The fireworks will be launched next to the waterpark at the intersection of SH 130 and Pflugerville Parkway, but viewers will be able to see the show across the city.

Hutto

The City of Hutto will host a free 4th of July celebration from 5 to 9:15 p.m. at Brushy Creek Amphitheater. Listen to live performances from local bands, dine at food trucks and end the night with a fireworks show.

Dripping Springs

Dreamland, an outdoor event space in Dripping Springs, will be hosting Independence Day events all weekend. A kids festival will kick off the day on Saturday at 9 a.m. Gates will reopen at 5 p.m. for live music from Bob Schneider and a fireworks show. On Monday, the park will be open all day with family-friendly games and food. General admission tickets are $25, $10 for kids 6 -12 and free for kids 5 and under.

Cedar Park

Celebrate the Fourth from 5 to 11:30 p.m. at Milburn Park in Cedar Park. The free event will feature live music, carnival rides, food trucks and fireworks.

Buda

Buda will host its annual Red, White & Buda celebration all day Monday. The festivities kick off with a bike parade at 9 a.m. and will continue with live music from Shinyribs and Jack Ingram, and finish with a fireworks display. The event is free.

Leander

The annual Liberty Fest will take place starting at 3 p.m. on Monday. Admission is free at Lakewood Park, and the event will include live music, food, games and a fireworks display at 9:30.

Kyle

Kyle will host an Independence Day celebration and fireworks show starting at 9:30 p.m. on Monday. The best spot to view the display is the Hays Performing Arts Center.

San Marcos

San Marcos will host its annual 4th of July SummerFest firework show on Monday beginning at 9:30 p.m. The best places to view the fireworks are the parking lots at San Macros Activity Center, the Public Library, City Park and Bobcat Stadium.

