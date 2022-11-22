Remembering Pioneering Journalist and Former CNN Chief Anchor Bernard Shaw

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a tribute to the late Bernard Shaw, CNN's first chief anchor when it launched on June 1, 1980. Shaw retired from the cable network after more than two decades on February 28, 2001.

During his pioneering career, Shaw reported on some of the biggest stories of that time - including the Jonestown tragedy, the student revolt in Tiananmen Square, the First Gulf war live from Baghdad and the 2000 presidential election.

Shaw died on September 8, 2022. He was 82.

