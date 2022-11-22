© 2022 KUT Public Media

Life & Arts

Remembering Pioneering Journalist and Former CNN Chief Anchor Bernard Shaw

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published November 22, 2022 at 1:16 PM CST
Bernard Shaw.jpeg
Bernard Shaw, CNN's first chief anchor

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a tribute to the late Bernard Shaw, CNN's first chief anchor when it launched on June 1, 1980. Shaw retired from the cable network after more than two decades on February 28, 2001.

During his pioneering career, Shaw reported on some of the biggest stories of that time - including the Jonestown tragedy, the student revolt in Tiananmen Square, the First Gulf war live from Baghdad and the 2000 presidential election.

Shaw died on September 8, 2022. He was 82.

