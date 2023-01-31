The Life and Legacy of Ossie Davis & Ruby Dee

ossieandruby.com / Ossie Davis and Rudy Dee, legendary stars of the stage, television, and film, a beloved and revered couple

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with the late Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee.

Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee were legendary stars of stage, television, and film, a beloved and revered couple cherished not just for their acting careers, but also for their lifelong commitment to civil rights, family values, and the African American community. In this revealing conversation - they look back on a half- century of their personal and political struggles to maintain a healthy marriage and to create the record of distinguished accomplishment that earned each a Presidential Medal for Lifetime Achievement in the Arts.

Ossie Davis died on February 4, 2005. He was 87. Ruby Dee died on June 11, 2014. She was 91.

