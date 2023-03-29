© 2023 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life & Arts

A Conversation with Actor Russell Hornsby

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published March 29, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT
kut_nl_in_black_america_620x312jpg.jpg
Russell Hornsby.jpeg
Russell Hornsby

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with noted actor Russell Hornsby.

Hornsby is one of Hollywood’s hottest stars and leading men. He can be seen playing controversial figure and boxing promoter Don King in the American miniseries, “Mike” currently streaming on Hulu, and Charles Flenory in the true depiction of a Detroit crime family in the Starz TV series BMF (Black Mafia Family).

Hornsby talks about growing up in Oakland, California, attending an all-boys catholic school in Berkeley, how he got started in acting, being a society leader and world citizen, playing boxing promoter Don King, and starring in BMF.

Tags
Life & Arts In Black AmericaLife & Arts
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content