A Conversation with Actor Russell Hornsby

Russell Hornsby

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with noted actor Russell Hornsby.

Hornsby is one of Hollywood’s hottest stars and leading men. He can be seen playing controversial figure and boxing promoter Don King in the American miniseries, “Mike” currently streaming on Hulu, and Charles Flenory in the true depiction of a Detroit crime family in the Starz TV series BMF (Black Mafia Family).

Hornsby talks about growing up in Oakland, California, attending an all-boys catholic school in Berkeley, how he got started in acting, being a society leader and world citizen, playing boxing promoter Don King, and starring in BMF.

