Life & Arts

'Black Resilience' with K. Braeden Anderson

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published May 31, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT
Braeden Anderson is an attorney, author, and entrepreneur.
K. Braeden Anderson
/
Braeden Anderson is an attorney, author, and entrepreneur.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with K. Braeden Anderson, attorney, entrepreneur, philanthropist and author of Black Resilience: The Blueprint for Black Triumph in the Face of Racism.
Anderson made headlines playing Division I basketball while attending Seton Hall Law School. He graduated in 2020 and landed a job at a top law firm.

Anderson talks about growing up in Canada, playing college basketball at Fresno State and Seton Hall, his strategy for success despite bias, and destructive cycles within African-American communities.

