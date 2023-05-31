'Black Resilience' with K. Braeden Anderson
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with K. Braeden Anderson, attorney, entrepreneur, philanthropist and author of Black Resilience: The Blueprint for Black Triumph in the Face of Racism.
Anderson made headlines playing Division I basketball while attending Seton Hall Law School. He graduated in 2020 and landed a job at a top law firm.
Anderson talks about growing up in Canada, playing college basketball at Fresno State and Seton Hall, his strategy for success despite bias, and destructive cycles within African-American communities.