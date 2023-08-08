© 2023 KUT Public Media

Life & Arts

Understanding juvenile rheumatoid arthritis with Dr. Tamika Henry

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published August 8, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT
Dr. Tamika Henry is the founder of the Unlimited Health Institute.
Dr. Tamika Henry is the founder of the Unlimited Health Institute.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Tamika Henry, founder of the Unlimited Health Institute, based in Los Angeles.

Dr. Henry is on a mission to raise awareness for juvenile rheumatoid arthritis. As a child she was diagnosed with the illness juvenile idiopathic arthritis. JIA is a form of arthritis in children. Arthritis causes joint swelling, inflammation and joint stiffness. JIA is arthritis that affects one or more joints for at least six weeks in a child age 16 or younger.

Dr. Henry talks about what causes juvenile arthritis, the symptoms, how it is diagnosed, complications and treatments.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
