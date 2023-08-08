Understanding juvenile rheumatoid arthritis with Dr. Tamika Henry

Courtesy of Tamika Henry Dr. Tamika Henry is the founder of the Unlimited Health Institute.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Tamika Henry, founder of the Unlimited Health Institute, based in Los Angeles.

Dr. Henry is on a mission to raise awareness for juvenile rheumatoid arthritis. As a child she was diagnosed with the illness juvenile idiopathic arthritis. JIA is a form of arthritis in children. Arthritis causes joint swelling, inflammation and joint stiffness. JIA is arthritis that affects one or more joints for at least six weeks in a child age 16 or younger.

Dr. Henry talks about what causes juvenile arthritis, the symptoms, how it is diagnosed, complications and treatments.

