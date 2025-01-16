Ponte las pilas (otra vez) this new year with these recurring events

The new year brings with it new opportunities to check out the variety of events that happen every month in Austin. Some of these recurring events may even help you keep your New Year's resolutions.



Más movies in 2025

If you want to watch more movies, or practice your Spanish while taking in some of the best Latinx filmmaking in the world, Cine Las Americas shows movies outside its yearly film festival, which takes place in May this year.

On the last Thursday of the month, We Luv Video will be screening movies from Mexico as part of the CineClub Mexico series. Admission and popcorn are both free. This month, Temporada de Campo will be screened Jan 16.

On Wednesday nights once a month, Cine Las Americas is hosting CineNoche at Violet Crown Cinema. On Jan. 29, it's playing Separated, a documentary shining a light on family separations at the Southern border in 2017 and 2018.



Más dancing in 2025

If you want to learn to dance or polish your skills in the new year, Planet Music holds beginner-friendly dance classes and socials twice a week to learn salsa and bachata.

On Wednesdays, the party hits the Cabana Club. From 8 to 9 p.m., there's a dance lesson for beginners – no partner necessary. Then, the dancing kicks off at 9 p.m. and lasts until midnight. The party moves to Maverics Dance Hall in Pflugerville on Sundays. The dance class starts at 7 p.m., then the dancing gets going from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

If cumbia is more your speed, Hotel Vegas hosts Cumbia Nights on the third Saturday of the month. Dance lessons start at 9:30 p.m. This month will feature Los Desechos, Cayuga Allstars and DJ Nadia La Tejana.



Más music in 2025

If learning guitar is on your list of resolutions, Austin-based singer-songwriter Mauricio Callejas is hosting weekly guitar lessons for beginners at the George Washington Carver Museum on Tuesdays at 3 p.m. He also hosts lessons for intermediate players starting right after the beginner lesson, at 3:45. Students have to be at least 15 years old. Callejas founded Centroamericanto Fest, which brings musicians from across Central America to Austin every year.

If it’s songwriting you’re looking to learn, another local can help. Javier Jara hosts his songwriting workshop every Monday at 4 p.m. at the Windsor Park Library. Beginner and intermediate songwriters are welcome. Both events are part of the Mexican American Cultural Center’s Holistic Wellness Program.

If you’re looking to catch more live music in 2025, Paula Maya is beginning a residency at the Sahara Lounge on the fourth Friday of every month. In January, she will be doing a special tribute to one of the pioneers of bossa nova, Antônio Carlos Jobim.



Sí and ...

If you want to try improv this year, Hideout Theater hosts a BIPOC Improv Jam on the first and third Sunday of every month from 3-5 p.m. Beginners are encouraged to join in!



Más cultura

For more events happening around town, sign up for your monthly Cultura Guide at austinvida.com.

