A conversation with Mike Jackson, Part Two

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents his second, and final, discussion with Mike Jackson, Emmy and Tony® Award-winning film, theater, and television producer, co-founder and managing partner of Get Lifted Film Co., Get Lifted Books, and host of the new podcast WHY NOT ME?

Founded in 2012 with his childhood friend and music superstar John Legend, Get Lifted Film Co., was born to elevate African American artist and African American voices. As co-founder and managing partner of Get Lifted Film Co., the production company has developed projects with major networks including ABC, NBC, FOX, HBO, Showtime, Netflix and FX.