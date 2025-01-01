Our Mission
KUT Public Media informs, connects and strengthens the Central Texas community. Through independent local, regional, national and international news, and transformative music and community storytelling, we bring people together, amplify voices and provide critical information. KUT Public Media is a voice of — and for — the greater Austin community.
Our Mission
KUT Public Media creates experiences that deepen understanding and connect people. We are committed to authenticity, craft, context and the unique power of the human voice in all its forms.
Our Vision
KUT News, KUTX 98.9, Texas Standard and KUT & KUTX Studios are leading sources for knowledge and ideas that enrich and sustain greater Austin’s unique sense of place, cultural identity and position as a center of leadership. KUT Public Media will inform, inspire and engage while becoming the most trusted source for local and statewide news and information, the Austin Music Experience.