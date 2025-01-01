Our Mission

KUT Public Media creates experiences that deepen understanding and connect people. We are committed to authenticity, craft, context and the unique power of the human voice in all its forms.

Our Vision

KUT News, KUTX 98.9, Texas Standard and KUT & KUTX Studios are leading sources for knowledge and ideas that enrich and sustain greater Austin’s unique sense of place, cultural identity and position as a center of leadership. KUT Public Media will inform, inspire and engage while becoming the most trusted source for local and statewide news and information, the Austin Music Experience.