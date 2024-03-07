MAP: Here's how Travis County voted in the Democratic primary for district attorney

Travis County District Attorney José Garza cruised to victory over challenger Jeremy Sylestine in the Democratic primary on Tuesday.

While incumbents typically win their primaries for countywide races in Travis County, that's not always the case in the primary.

The primary got messy at the end, with Garza battling attacks from his opponent; an out-of-county, dark-money campaign; and would-be Republican spoilers who voted in the Democratic primary to try and oust the incumbent.

The race was decided by a sliver of the electorate — just 14% of registered voters cast a ballot — but Garza was able to secure victory with a broad base of support throughout the county.

Here's a look where the candidates found support, from the Travis County clerk. Each map shows votes for Garza and Sylestine, respectively, with the darker values indicating higher vote totals.