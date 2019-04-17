On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents highlights of the 14th Annual Johnnie L. Cochran Jr. Salute To Excellence Awards held during Super Bowl LIII week in February.

Featured on the program are Roger Goodell, commissioner of the National Football League; Michael Bidwell, president of the Arizona Cardinals; Jeremi Duru, counsel with the Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation; Will McClay, vice president of player personnel with the Dallas Cowboys; Khai Harley, vice president of football operations with the New Orleans Saints; Ed Goines, senior vice president, general counsel and government affairs with the Seattle Seahawks; and Ted Crews, vice president of communications with the Kansas City Chiefs.