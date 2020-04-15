On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents highlights of the 15th Annual Johnnie L. Cochran Jr. Salute To Excellence Awards presented by the Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation held during Super Bowl LIV week.

Featured on the program are Roger Goodell, commissioner of the National Football League; Troy Vincent, executive vice president of football operations at the NFL; Ron Graves, executive director of the Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation; and Dr. Richard Lapchick, director or the Institute For Diversity of Ethics in Sports.