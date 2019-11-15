The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, Nov. 15, 2019

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Most Fridays, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

"Human" by Molly Sarle

First up, music from Molly Sarlé. She’s part of the trio Mountain Man and made her solo debut this fall with Karaoke Angel. As she said during her Studio 1A live performance recently, her songs are less "verse-chorus-verse" and more like "words that just tumble out of darkness."

Her expressive voice won some fans when she opened up for Wilco’s two sold-out nights a few weeks back and will be back in Austin in February for a Valentine’s Day show at the Mohawk. Here’s Molly Sarlé with “Human."

"Call Me" by Cherry Glazerr

Next, Cherry Glazerr is a band from LA that started as a solo project for vocalist and guitarist Clementine Creevy. The band takes its name from the NPR reporter Chery Glaser, but with a little twist. The group has had a number of lineup changes since its inception and just dropped a new collaboration with Portugal The Man. This is Cherry Glazerr with “Call Me."



"Failure" by Frances Cone

Our last song is by Frances Cone, the indie folk pop duo of pianist Christine Cone and her musical & life partner, bassist/singer Andrew Doherty. They first got together in Brooklyn, but are now living in Nashville and making modern atmospheric pop. From their second full length album, Late Riser, this is “Failure."

Produced by Art Levy.