On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Sherri Shepherd, actress, comedian, author, game show host and television personality. Shepherd is a multi-talented entertainer with exuberant charm and charisma. She’s probably best known for work as a co-host on The View from 2007 to 2014.

Shepherd talks growing up in Chicago, taking a leap of faith in becoming a comedian, working on The View, being a game show host and the movie Brian Banks.