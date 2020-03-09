Frisco Man First 'Presumptive Positive' Case Of Coronavirus In North Texas

Collin County officials have identified the first reported “presumptive positive” case of coronavirus in North Texas. The Frisco man presumed to have COVID-19 is in his late 30s and recently traveled to California.



Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS) is awaiting further testing to confirm the initial results, according to a statement from county Judge Chris Hill. The man is in stable condition and in isolation at his home where he is being monitored by the county’s healthcare staff.

Hill says the man contacted officials after coming down with flu-like symptoms. He had been on a business trip to Silicon Valley.

"He and his family have willingly followed along with all of the guidelines from Collin County Health Care Services,” Hill told reporters Monday.

CCHCS is identifying any contacts who may have been exposed to the virus.

“Anyone found to have had close contact to the patient will be contacted directly by county health care staff,” the statement said.

Frisco ISD says it's been told that a parent of a student at Tadlock Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19. Students and staff are on spring break this week. The district says it’s working with county health officials regarding “additional steps to help contain further exposure to our community for when our students return to school from spring break.”

Collin County health officials reported that the immediate risk of transmission in Collin County is low.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports illnesses have ranged from mild to severe symptoms for COVID-19 cases. Symptoms like fever, cough and/or shortness of breath can appear 2-14 days after exposure.



Collin County Resident Tests “Presumptive Positive” for Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/uEYMm5NOiB— Judge Chris Hill (@JudgeChrisHill) March 9, 2020

Roughly 100 passengers are being evacuated to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas from the Grand Princess — a cruise ship docked off the California coast where roughly 20 people were infected with the coronavirus.

Bexar County Texas Judge Nelson Wolff said he is more confident in the protocols adopted by health officials this time. Last week, health officials were heavily criticized after one evacuee was released into the city, only to be diagnosed later.

“They will stay on the base and not be transported around the city of San Antonio,” Wolff said. “So I personally feel a lot more confident about it. As long as all these things get done, as they say they will do.”

In the Houston area, the 12 presumptive positive cases of coronavirus are all travel-related. All who are presumed to have the virus were passengers on the same Nile cruise line in Egypt.

The technology, music and film festival South By Southwest in Austin has been canceled because of concerns about the coronavirus.

“’The show must go on’ is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place,” SXSW organizers said in a statement.

The U.S. now has more than 580 cases of coronavirus and 22 have died as of Monday morning.

KERA's Syeda Hasan and TPR's Carson Frame contributed to this report, which has been updated.

