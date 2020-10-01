Get Involved Spotlight: Saint Louise House

From Saint Louise House, this month's Get Involved spotlight organization:

The mission of Saint Louise House is to empower women and their children to overcome homelessness for generations to come. We provide single mothers and their children the stable housing and wraparound services they need to move from homeless to healthy, independent lives.

Saint Louise House has two apartment complexes in South Austin where families live in their own two-bedroom apartments lovingly decorated by volunteers using donations from the community. When families graduate from the program, they take everything in the apartment with them to their new home.

We provide pathways out of poverty to two generations – mothers and children. Mothers have a partner supporting them in setting and working toward goals in education, employment, health, parenting, financial literacy, and other areas. Children have the stability and support they need to thrive at home and in school.

As 75% of Saint Louise House mothers have lost employment due to the pandemic, we have doubled food and supply deliveries to families, waived rent as needed, and provided families the flexible funds they need to meet new technology, childcare, and healthcare needs.

We cannot continue to provide this extra support without your help.

How you can get involved:

Make a financial donation at http://bit.ly/SLHdonatenow

Help us continue to provide supplies to families by:

· Ordering from our Amazon wish list: http://bit.ly/SLHwishlist

· Organizing a donation drive.

· Creating supply or activity packets for families.

Attend a virtual Community Information Session on November 4th at noon.

Learn more at

or contact volunteer@saintlouisehouse.org for details.