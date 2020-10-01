Get Involved Spotlight: Saint Louise House

By 53 minutes ago

From Saint Louise House, this month's Get Involved spotlight organization:

The mission of Saint Louise House is to empower women and their children to overcome homelessness for generations to come. We provide single mothers and their children the stable housing and wraparound services they need to move from homeless to healthy, independent lives.

Saint Louise House has two apartment complexes in South Austin where families live in their own two-bedroom apartments lovingly decorated by volunteers using donations from the community. When families graduate from the program, they take everything in the apartment with them to their new home. 

We provide pathways out of poverty to two generations – mothers and children. Mothers have a partner supporting them in setting and working toward goals in education, employment, health, parenting, financial literacy, and other areas. Children have the stability and support they need to thrive at home and in school. 

As 75% of Saint Louise House mothers have lost employment due to the pandemic, we have doubled food and supply deliveries to families, waived rent as needed, and provided families the flexible funds they need to meet new technology, childcare, and healthcare needs. 

We cannot continue to provide this extra support without your help.

How you can get involved:

Make a financial donation at http://bit.ly/SLHdonatenow

Help us continue to provide supplies to families by:

·      Ordering from our Amazon wish list: http://bit.ly/SLHwishlist

·      Organizing a donation drive. 

·      Creating supply or activity packets for families. 

Attend a virtual Community Information Session on November 4th at noon.

Learn more at 

or contact volunteer@saintlouisehouse.org for details.

Tags: 
Get Involved

Related Content

Get Involved Spotlight: Red Oak Hope

By Sep 2, 2020

From Red Oak Hope, this month's Get Involved spotlight organization:

About Us

Red Oak Hope is an organization dedicated to bringing freedom, hope, and restoration to survivors of sexual exploitation. We work to stop trafficking and exploitation on a large scale while simultaneously providing holistic care to individuals and communities already affected. 

Get Involved Spotlight: The Austin Creative Alliance's Emergency Artists Relief Fund

By Aug 1, 2020

From Austin Creative Alliance, this month's Get Involved spotlight organization:

As part of Austin Creative Alliance's response to the Coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic, we have established The Artists Emergency Relief Fund to help artists in Austin maintain their personal and financial stability in these uncertain times.

Get Involved Spotlight: Six Square

By Jul 2, 2020

From Six Square, this month's Get Involved spotlight organization:

 

Six Square – Austin’s Black Cultural District (formerly known as Austin’s African American Cultural Heritage District) is the first black cultural district in the state of Texas and the only cultural arts district in the city of Austin. The organization was created in 2013 as an outgrowth of the City Council’s African American Quality of Life Initiative, which detailed widespread disparities, racial biases, and a decreasing Black population. Since inception, Six Square has been dedicated to improving the quality of life for African American residents through preservation of historic Black spaces, artistic cultivation, and by serving as a catalyst for social and economic development.