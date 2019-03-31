Higher Ed: Don't Be 'Intellectually Stubborn' - Learning To Discern Your True Calling

By & 10 minutes ago

Many people may regard "vocation" as a job, employment or occupation. But the word's Latin root (vocare meaning "to call") speaks to a deeper definition related to a passion or true calling. In this episode of the KUT podcast "Higher Ed," Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger and KUT's Jennifer Stayton explore the concept of a "calling" in life, and how we can learn to be attuned to that message within us.

When I was an undergraduate student in college, I was certain I was going to become a psychologist. When Ed was an undergraduate student, he was certain he was going to become a lawyer.

Well, neither one of us followed the path we thought we were going to pursue. What happened along the way? Did something go wrong for each of us?

Quite the contrary, Ed would argue. He says one of the ways to discern a true "calling" in life is to remain open to opportunities when they present themselves.

"We can't be so intellectually stubborn as to think that the thought we had when we were eight years old is also going to be the exact same thought we're going to have when we're forty-five. That's just not right," says Ed. "The point of a high-impact educational experience that's all about intellectual and personal growth is about challenging those basic assumptions."

If this exercise of discernment feels like a struggle, Ed is quick to point out there is not necessarily only one path for each of us waiting to be discovered.

"You might pick the right one that generates enormous happiness. You might pick another one that generates a lot of happiness, and maybe there's another thing you could have done that would have made you more happy or more satisfied," Ed says. "You have to come to peace with all of that and realize there are there multiple pathways."

At the heart of determining one's true calling?

"Optimize your own personal satisfaction," Ed believes.

That may sounds good in theory, but what about the reality of earning a living and paying bills? Listen to the full episode for further discussion on the tension between pursuing a passion and the realities of life.

No puzzler this week! It is still on an extended Spring Break but will return next week.

This episode was recorded on Feb. 23, 2019.

For all of the Higher Ed episodes, you can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes here.

Tags: 
Higher Ed Podcast

Related Content

Higher Ed: Trust And Communication Can Help 'Helicopter' Parents Land Safely

By Mar 10, 2019

The idea of "helicopter" parenting may not have a formal definition, but we all have a pretty good sense of it when we encounter it: parents who seem to control and hover too closely to many aspects of their children's lives, often to the detriment (and sometimes embarrassment) of those children. In this episode of the KUT podcast "Higher Ed," Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger and KUT's Jennifer Stayton take a discussion about helicopter parenting to a live audience of - yes - parents and students at Southwestern.

Higher Ed: Safe Spaces, Trigger Warnings And Controversial Campus Speakers

By Mar 3, 2019

Safe spaces. Trigger warnings. Disinvited speakers. These campus issues got the attention of a "Higher Ed" podcast listener who wrote in asking about what he has observed to be the proliferation of them. In this episode of KUT's podcast "Higher Ed," Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger and KUT's Jennifer Stayton address a listener's question about campus controversies.

Higher Ed: Want To Set Big Goals But Don't Know How? You're Not Alone. Step One: Think Baby Steps

By Feb 24, 2019

For many people, goal-setting is an annual ritual perhaps fueled by the New Year and a commitment to make personal or professional improvements. But creating truly meaningful and achievable goals is a more complicated undertaking than simply tossing together a life "to-do" list. In this episode of KUT's podcast "Higher Ed," Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger and KUT's Jennifer Stayton answer a listener's question about learning to craft and meet relevant goals.

Higher Ed: Have We Entered A Geological 'Age Of Humans'?

By Feb 17, 2019

Earth's millions of years of existence are divided into different time periods that chronicle its geological development. You may remember studying those in school. (Cenozoic era, anyone?) But what is impacting earth right now? In this episode of KUT's podcast "Higher Ed," Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger and KUT's Jennifer Stayton discuss the call for an "Age of Humans" designation to acknowledge the impact of people - and how to study that.

Higher Ed: Teacher's Pet. Know-It-All. Brown-Noser. How Labels Impact Learning

By Feb 10, 2019

"Teacher's pet." "Know-it-all." "Brown-noser." These are just some of the terms students lob at each other in (and out) of school - especially at students who demonstrate strong mastery of a subject or are enthusiastic in class. In this episode of KUT's podcast "Higher Ed," Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger and KUT's Jennifer Stayton  explore how and why those labels are used and why they might not pack the punch they used to.